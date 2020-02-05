UrduPoint.com
Australia Confirms 13th Case Of Coronavirus In Country - Queensland Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Australia Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus in Country - Queensland Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Australia confirmed the 13th case of coronavirus in the country as the health authorities of the northwestern state of Queensland said on Tuesday that a child from China tested positive for the disease.

"There has been a third novel coronavirus case confirmed in Queensland [13th in Australia]. An 8 year old boy, a Chinese national from Wuhan (Hubei Province), has been confirmed to have novel coronavirus," Queensland Health posted on their official Facebook page.

The statement also said that the child was in the same tour group with two adults confirmed in late January to have had the virus.

The boy was in a stable condition and remained in isolation at the hospital located in the coastal city of Gold Coast, according to the state's health authorities.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak began in December and quickly spread across China and beyond. More than 20,000 people are currently infected and more than 420 have died, most of them in China.

