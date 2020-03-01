Australia Confirms First Death From Coronavirus Disease - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Australia has confirmed that the first person, a passenger of the virus-hit Diamond Princess ship, died from the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, media reported on Sunday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, citing Andrew Robertson, Western Australia's chief health officer, the man in his late 70s, who has recently returned to Australia from Japan via the Diamond Princess, was diagnosed with the epidemic about 10 gays ago.

He died in an intensive care unit of a West Australian hospital.

To date, there are over 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, while 15 of them have already recovered from the disease. As for the worldwide statistics, the epidemic has infected so far over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.