Australia Considering Reforms Boosting Cybersecurity Standards For Digital Economy

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Australia Considering Reforms Boosting Cybersecurity Standards for Digital Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Australian government on Tuesday launched a discussion on reforms, aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity of the country's digital economy, the official media release said.

The discussion paper opened consultation on options for regulatory reforms and voluntary incentives to make the national digital economy more resilient to cyberthreats, and featured three main areas of action - setting clear cybersecurity expectations; increasing transparency and disclosure; and protecting consumer rights.

"We are seeking your feedback about the best way to encourage stronger cyber security risk management within large businesses. This could include setting voluntary or mandatory standards for large businesses, further education and capability raising, or both," the paper said.

The Australian Institute of Criminology released a report on Tuesday estimating the total economic cost of cybercrime at $3.5 billion a year in 2019, with major businesses such as Toll Holdings and Nine Entertainment hit hard by ransomware attacks.

"The Government is taking action to mitigate the real and present danger that cybercrime presents to Australians and our economy. We cannot allow this criminal activity to become a significant handbrake on our economic growth and digital security," Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a media release.

The new standards under consideration will concern corporate governance, smart devices and the handling of personal information. The access of the government cybersecurity agencies to companies' networks is also on the agenda of the discussion paper.

