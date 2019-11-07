Australia Contract Seeks to Unify 4G, 5G Data Networks for Military Use - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Australia plans to create a single data network to link legacy, upgraded and future military systems under a contract that Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The technology at the core of Northrop Grumman's advanced multi-TDL [tactical data link] system provides vital connectivity between legacy 4th generation platforms and advanced 5th generation platforms, as well as future data links and networks," the release said.

The three-year contract advances the long-term relationship between Northrop Grumman and Australian military's Tactical Data Link Authority, the release added.

The contract amount was not disclosed.