Australia Criticizes China Over Alleged Human Rights Violations In Xinjiang, Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Tuesday criticized the Chinese authorities for allegedly enforcing repressive measures against Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and eroding rights and freedoms in Hong Kong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Tuesday criticized the Chinese authorities for allegedly enforcing repressive measures against Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and eroding rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

Earlier in the day, Payne addressed the UN Human Rights Council in light of global health, economic and social crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined a range of concerns related to human rights violations in various states. According to her, human rights remain a fundamental aspect of national and international governance.

"We have also focused on holding other Council members to account, in line with the higher level of scrutiny and accountability that membership entails ... More remains to be done to address this, including concerning reports of repressive measures enforced against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang ... and legislation related to national security on Hong Kong, which has eroded rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong," Payne said.

Chinese diplomats in the UN office in Geneva have responded by calling it groundless accusations and urged Australia to stop interfering in the internal affairs of other states.

On Monday, the US Department of Homeland Security moved to block the import of goods made in China's Xinjiang to combat alleged forced labor practices in the region.

Australia and other primarily Western nations, mainly the United States, have criticized China for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the so-called re-education camps in the Xinjiang region under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism.

Beijing also recently approved the security law, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong. On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed it into effect. The legislation has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

