Australia Crush England In One-off Women's Test For Ashes Whitewash

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Australia crushed a lamentable England by an innings and 122 runs in a one-off pink ball Test on Saturday to complete a historic women's Ashes whitewash.

In the first women's Test at the Melbourne cricket Ground since 1949, the hosts wrapped up victory within three days to culminate a horror tour by the visitors.

Australia were in a class of their own all series, reinforcing the chasm between the two sides.

They won all three ODIs, three T20s and the sole Test that comprised the multi-format Ashes, which has been points-based since 2013 -- two for a white-ball win and four for a Test.

It was the first time either side has scored a whitewash, ensuring the Ashes stay firmly in the hands of Australia, which regained them on English soil in 2015 and has retained a tight grip ever since.

"It's amazing. I couldn't be more proud of the group that's standing there," said Australia skipper Alyssa Healy.

"I think at every opportunity, when we thought England maybe were clawing their way back, somebody came out and shut the door on them.

"So I think full credit to the group of people standing there."

