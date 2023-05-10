UrduPoint.com

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending To Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

The Australian military has started saving money to fund the nuclear submarine project while dealing with rampant inflation, the Strategist, the outlet of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said on Wednesday.

The budget released by the Australian government earlier in the week allocates 172 billion Australian dollars ($116 billion) for defense over three years until the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which is just 2.5% more than budgeted by the previous government for the same period before the 2022 election, according to the outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Australian military has started saving money to fund the nuclear submarine project while dealing with rampant inflation, the Strategist, the outlet of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said on Wednesday.

The budget released by the Australian government earlier in the week allocates 172 billion Australian dollars ($116 billion) for defense over three years until the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which is just 2.5% more than budgeted by the previous government for the same period before the 2022 election, according to the outlet.

At the same time, inflation in Australia has increased since the adoption of the previous budget, hitting 7% in March, with the Australian Reserve Bank hoping to bring it down to 3.25% in 2023-2024. Current and expected inflation rates would result in a drop in the country's real defense spending, while the government seeks to fully implement its commitments on nuclear submarines under the AUKUS partnership, the Strategist stated.

As many as 3.7 billion Australian dollars will be allocated for submarines in 2025-2026, whereas other military branches, including the army and the air force, will experience downsizing in financing over the same period, according to the Strategist.

Spending cuts in some areas of the country's defense will come amid the government's current difficulties in meeting staffing targets, the outlet added.

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the US and the UK signed in 2021 which envisages the US and the UK supplying nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Related Topics

Election Army Australia Budget Nuclear Bank Same United Kingdom Money March Government Billion

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

18 minutes ago
 Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Ka ..

Additional manpower of police given to DIGPs of Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 ..

Colleges, Universities to remain closed on May 11 & 12

8 minutes ago
 University of Sindh students asked to deposit host ..

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

8 minutes ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

24 minutes ago
 ​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detec ..

​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detect cancer

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.