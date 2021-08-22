UrduPoint.com

Australia Denies Visas To Over 100 Afghan Contractors Working At Embassy In Kabul- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:20 AM

Australia Denies Visas to Over 100 Afghan Contractors Working at Embassy in Kabul- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Australian government has rejected visa applications of more than 100 Afghans who helped guard the Australian Embassy in Kabul, ABC news reported on Sunday, citing the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs has considered your application. Unfortunately, you are not eligible for certification under the visa policy [the At Risk Afghan Employees Visa Scheme]," the letter of rejection read.

It added that the government would, however, allocate 3,000 of annual 13,750 humanitarian places for Afghan nationals under Australia's Refugee and Humanitarian Program.

The media outlet suggests that the contractors were denied visas as they were not full time staffers of the embassy.

"Particular priority will be given to persecuted minorities, women and children, and those who have links to Australia," the letter read.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Australia Russia August Visa Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

3 hours ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

11 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

12 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.