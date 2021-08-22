Australia Denies Visas to Over 100 Afghan Contractors Working at Embassy in Kabul- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Australian government has rejected visa applications of more than 100 Afghans who helped guard the Australian Embassy in Kabul, ABC news reported on Sunday, citing the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs has considered your application. Unfortunately, you are not eligible for certification under the visa policy [the At Risk Afghan Employees Visa Scheme]," the letter of rejection read.

It added that the government would, however, allocate 3,000 of annual 13,750 humanitarian places for Afghan nationals under Australia's Refugee and Humanitarian Program.

The media outlet suggests that the contractors were denied visas as they were not full time staffers of the embassy.

"Particular priority will be given to persecuted minorities, women and children, and those who have links to Australia," the letter read.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.