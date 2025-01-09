Australia Detects First Japanese Encephalitis Case Since 2022
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Australia has confirmed its first human case of Japanese encephalitis virus since 2022, with the patient in critical condition at a Melbourne hospital.
The case was reported in a man from Victoria. Initially hospitalized in Shepparton with severe headaches and fever, he was later airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne.
Authorities at St Vincent's confirmed to SBS news: “We are currently caring for one Japanese encephalitis patient, who is in critical condition.”
Victoria’s health department issued an alert for a probable case on Dec.
31.
Japanese encephalitis typically affects pigs and birds but can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.
New South Wales Health reported Tuesday that both Japanese encephalitis and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses were detected in mosquitoes, urging residents to avoid bites.
Health officials added that Murray Valley encephalitis was found in sentinel chicken flocks last month.
Currently, Australia offers vaccines only for Japanese encephalitis, health authorities said.
