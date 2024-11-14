Open Menu

Australia Dominates Pakistan In Truncated T20I Series-opener

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Australia dominates Pakistan in truncated T20I series-opener

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Veteran batter Glenn Maxwell returned to form before quicks Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets apiece as Australia downed Pakistan by 29 runs in a truncated T20I series-opener in Brisbane on Thursday.

The match was reduced to a contest with seven overs per side after a delayed start due to heavy rain and lightning.

After Maxwell's blistering 43 off 19 balls powered a shorthanded Australia to an imposing 93-4, Pakistan's batting-order crumbled under lights to finish well short on 64-9.

Ellis and Bartlett, who both enjoyed successful comebacks to the side after recent injuries, led an aggressive attack.

It was a resounding performance from an Australia side missing several top players, who are preparing for the upcoming blockbuster Test series against India.

"We almost had our bags packed because we thought we wouldn't get a game in," Maxwell said. "We certainly had a lot of fun out there."

The series shifts to the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday before the finale in Hobart on Monday.

"It's difficult to keep things normal in this type of match because it went very fast," Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said.

Under the revised playing conditions, bowlers were not allowed to bowl more than two overs each in a match that started more than two hours after schedule due to thunderstorms that have lashed Brisbane in recent days.

Pakistan had been buoyed after a surprising recent 2-1 ODI series victory ended a 22-year drought against the Australians in Australia.

But after new T20 captain Rizwan elected to bowl, Pakistan's in-form fast bowlers were under siege against Australia's aggressive batters going for broke.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short set the tone by smashing 16 runs off the first over.

Fraser-McGurk (9) fell off the first ball in the second over by quick Naseem Shah before Maxwell took over with four boundaries in his first six deliveries faced.

Maxwell's trademark inventiveness came to the fore as he smashed in-form quick Haris Rauf, his tormentor in the ODI series, for a huge six over deep midwicket.

The 36-year-old appeared headed for a half-century before holing out to paceman Abbas Afridi in the sixth over.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis finished Australia's innings strongly with an unbeaten 21 off seven balls.

In reply, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan signalled his intent with consecutive boundaries off left-arm quick Spencer Johnson to start the innings.

But he fell two balls later after miscuing a pull short and Pakistan's chase quickly nosedived.

Rizwan fell for a second ball duck off Bartlett, who later in the second over dismissed Usman Khan.

When talisman Babar Azam (3) holed out second ball to Ellis, Pakistan crashed to 16-4 and they never were in the hunt despite late hitting from Abbas, who top-scored with an unbeaten 20 off 10 balls.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Attack T20 Australia Drought Brisbane Hobart Sydney Spencer Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan National University Afridi From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From World