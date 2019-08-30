Australia downgrades outlook for Great Barrier Reef to 'very poor'

The long-term outlook for Australia's Great Barrier Reef was downgraded to "very poor" for the first time Friday by the official agency charged with managing the world heritage site

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The long-term outlook for Australia's Great Barrier Reef was downgraded to "very poor" for the first time Friday by the official agency charged with managing the world heritage site.

In its latest five-yearly report on the health of the world's largest coral reef, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority singled out rising sea temperatures due to climate change as the biggest threat to the giant organism.

"The significant and large-scale impacts from record-breaking sea surface temperatures have resulted in coral reef habitat transitioning from poor to very poor condition," the government agency said.

It said "strong and effective management actions are urgent at global, regional and local scales" to rescue the 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"The Reef is core to Australia's identity and improving its outlook is critical," it said, adding that in addition to countering climate change, further action was needed to halt the run-off of agricultural pollutants into reef areas.

"The window of opportunity to improve the reef's long-term future is now," it said.

The conservative Australian government has faced criticism from environmentalists for favouring an expansion of its massive coal mining and export industry over action to curb climate change.

Friday's reef report coincided with the release of new government data showing that Australia's emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for climate change continued a four-year rising trend during the first half of 2019.

The government insists it is nevertheless meeting its emissions targets as set under international protocols, including the Paris climate agreement, and argues that Australia's total greenhouse gas output remains far below that of major polluting nations.