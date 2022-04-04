UrduPoint.com

Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans To Use Drones For Border Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Australian Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo said on Monday that his country will abandon plans announced four years ago to switch to drones and undersea sensors for providing border security as they were unwarranted due to insufficient unmanned aerial capability

In 2018, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton, the home affairs minister at the time, announced plans to replace the current method of patrolling Australia's maritime borders with the use of drones and undersea sensors by 2024, as current technologies would not meet security standards. According to Australian media, the government allocated $14.

2 million in 2021 to accomplish the plan.

"So we have decided to pause the unmanned capability until such time as those capabilities are better level to meet the specific requirements that we have for both high altitude but also medium and low altitude aerial surveillance," Pezzullo said, as quoted by the news.com.au portal.

Australia has decided to reduce allocations to next generation technologies to $9,2 million, while a $100 million-a-year contract with Cobham Aviation for Dash-8 aircraft was extended for another six years, the portal added.

