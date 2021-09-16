Australia-EU Ties Unaffected After Decision to Cancel Arms Deal With France - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Australia's decision to cancel the arms deal with France does not affect Canberra's relations with the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Australia withdrew from the US$65.

8 billion submarines agreement with France's Naval Group company as it preferred cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines under the newly established alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom ” AUKUS.

'This event does not weaken our relations with Australia. It is a partner we have in the region. I understand how disappointed the French government will be," Borrell told a press conference, adding that the EU Indo-Pacific strategy is "even more important" due to the latest developments.