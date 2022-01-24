Australia Evacuating Diplomats From Kiev, Urges Nationals to Leave Ukraine - Reports

Australia has begun evacuations of families of its diplomats from Kiev and called on its citizens who are currently in Ukraine to leave the country over fears of potential escalation of tensions at a border with Russia, Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Monday

"Consular services and our ability to provide consular assistance to Australians may be limited due to local circumstances," the government was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to Ukrainian sources cited by the outlet, there are currently 1,400 Australians in Ukraine, but Canberra did not confirm this figure.

Australians are also advised against traveling to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.