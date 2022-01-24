UrduPoint.com

Australia Evacuating Diplomats From Kiev, Urges Nationals To Leave Ukraine - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Australia has begun evacuations of families of its diplomats from Kiev and called on its citizens who are currently in Ukraine to leave the country over fears of potential escalation of tensions at a border with Russia, the Australian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Consular services and our ability to provide consular assistance to Australians may be limited due to local circumstances," the government was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

According to Ukrainian sources cited by the outlet, there are currently 1,400 Australians in Ukraine, but Canberra did not confirm this figure.

Australians are also advised against traveling to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

"We now advise you do not travel to Ukraine due to the risk of armed conflict. The Australian Government has directed the departure of dependants of Australian Embassy staff from Kyiv. If you're in Ukraine, you should leave now by commercial means if it's safe to do so," the country's foreign ministry said in a updated travel recommendation.

Australian authorities also launched a registration portal for Australian citizens in Ukraine to register their whereabouts due to security concerns, according to the statement. The ministry warned that due to the changes in the security situation, flight schedules can be suspended and consular services limited.

