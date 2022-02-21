Australia Expects Explanation From China on Ship-Aircraft Laser Incident - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Australia is awaiting a response from China on the recent incident involving a Chinese vessel pointing a military grade laser at an Australian surveillance aircraft, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

According to the Australian Department of Defence, the incident occurred last Thursday off Northern Australia when one of two Chinese warships sailing in the area allegedly illuminated a P-8A Poseidon aircraft belonging to the Australian air force. The department decried the incident as "unprofessional and unsafe military conduct."

"We haven't received an explanation as yet, but what we've called for, working through the diplomatic and defence channels, is a full investigation into this event and for them to provide answers to how this dangerous act could be undertaken," Morrison told Australian broadcaster 2GB.

The incident occurred in the Australian exclusive economic zone, the minister stressed, branding it as "an act of intimidation and bullying."

China-Australia relations hit new low after the formation in September 2021 of the trilateral security alliance AUKUS, involving Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, deemed by Beijing as a threat to the nuclear non-proliferation. Other stumbling points in the relations of the two countries are Canberra's claims that Beijing supports the Australian opposition ahead of the Federal elections and the overall meddling in Australia's internal affairs, allegations dismissed by China.