UrduPoint.com

Australia Expects Explanation From China On Ship-Aircraft Laser Incident - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Australia Expects Explanation From China on Ship-Aircraft Laser Incident - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Australia is awaiting a response from China on the recent incident involving a Chinese vessel pointing a military grade laser at an Australian surveillance aircraft, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

According to the Australian Department of Defence, the incident occurred last Thursday off Northern Australia when one of two Chinese warships sailing in the area allegedly illuminated a P-8A Poseidon aircraft belonging to the Australian air force. The department decried the incident as "unprofessional and unsafe military conduct."

"We haven't received an explanation as yet, but what we've called for, working through the diplomatic and defence channels, is a full investigation into this event and for them to provide answers to how this dangerous act could be undertaken," Morrison told Australian broadcaster 2GB.

The incident occurred in the Australian exclusive economic zone, the minister stressed, branding it as "an act of intimidation and bullying."

China-Australia relations hit new low after the formation in September 2021 of the trilateral security alliance AUKUS, involving Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, deemed by Beijing as a threat to the nuclear non-proliferation. Other stumbling points in the relations of the two countries are Canberra's claims that Beijing supports the Australian opposition ahead of the Federal elections and the overall meddling in Australia's internal affairs, allegations dismissed by China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Nuclear Canberra Beijing Alliance United Kingdom United States September Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

5 minutes ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

1 hour ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

1 hour ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>