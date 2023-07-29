Australia Expects US Assistance in Manufacturing Missiles - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States plans to help Australia start manufacturing missiles in the coming years, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following annual US-Australia ministerial talks, Marles said that it was expected that visits of US nuclear powered submarines to Australian waters were going to become more frequent.

Marles also said that Australia expected "manufacturing of missiles commenced in Australia in two years' time as part of a collective industrial base between our two countries."

Speaking at the same press conference, Austin said that the United States was also set on helping Australia produce guided multiple launch rocket systems by 2025.