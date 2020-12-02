Australia experiences hottest spring on record

Australia experienced its hottest spring on record with a mean temperature 2.03 degrees Celsius above the average, the country's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) revealed on Tuesday

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Australia experienced its hottest spring on record with a mean temperature 2.03 degrees Celsius above the average, the country's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) revealed on Tuesday.

A large number of outback stations observed record high November daily maximum temperatures on the 28th, 29th and 30th.

The Menindee Post Office in far western New South Wales recorded its highest spring temperature of 46.6 degrees, while Andamooka in South Australia sweltered at a record 48 degrees.

The mean minimum temperature was also the warmest on record at 1.

91 degrees above average, breaking the previous record set in 1988.

While still above average, the mean maximum temperature was just the fifth highest ever recorded at 2.14 degrees above average.

"Periods of unusually warm weather affected parts of Australia several times during spring," the BoM said in a statement.

"The season closed with a significant heatwave affecting much of south-eastern and eastern Australia at the end of November when very warm air was pushed from the middle of the continent by frontal systems combined with a heat trough over inland Australia."