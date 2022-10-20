Australia Extends 35% Tariff on Russian, Belarusian Imports Until October 2023

Australia extended on Thursday the 35% tariff on Russian and Belarusian imports for another 12 months in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Australia extended on Thursday the 35% tariff on Russian and Belarusian imports for another 12 months in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

"The Australian Government is extending the application of a punitive tariff on goods imported from Russia and Belarus for a further 12 months until October 2023," the statement read.

The government has also banned Russian energy imports as well as loans to or investment in Russia or Belarus. The ministry said the restrictions were aimed at denying Russia the ability to fund its military campaign in Ukraine.