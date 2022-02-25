UrduPoint.com

Australia Extends Sanctions Against Russia - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Australia Extends Sanctions Against Russia - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Australia on Friday followed the example of its Western partners - Canada, the United States, the European Union - by further expanding sanctions against Russia in the wake of its military operation in Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Today, Australia will be imposing further sanctions on oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance to Moscow. And over 300 members of the Russian Duma, their parliament, who voted to authorise the use of Russian troops in Ukraine to illegally invade Ukraine," Morrison told a press conference.

Australia is also working with the United States to coordinate sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities that allegedly had role in the operation, the prime minister added.

He recalled previous sanctions imposed by Australia against Russia earlier this week, which target Russian defense officials, army commanders, members of the Russian Security Council, banks, entities involved in military production, among other subjects.

"I also want to confirm that we have been working with NATO to ensure that we can provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies to support the people of Ukraine," Morrison noted.

Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine following help requests from the breakaway Donbas republics that have accused Kiev of intensified shootings in recent weeks.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Canada European Union Kiev United States From Weight

Recent Stories

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

2 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

3 hours ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

16 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>