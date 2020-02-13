Australia Extends Travel Ban for Foreigners Arriving From Coronavirus-Hit China - Morrison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Australia extended the ban on entry for foreign citizens who have recently traveled to mainland China for another week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, adding that the measures were introduced to counter the risk of the coronavirus' spread in the country.

"It is important to maintain the ban on entry restrictions for foreign nationals who have recently been in mainland China for a further week to protect Australians from the risk of coronavirus," Morrison said in an announcement, adding that the Australian authorities would be reviewing possible extensions of travel restrictions on a weekly basis.

The existing 14-day travel ban was due to expire on the upcoming Saturday but was prolonged following the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Thursday. The NSC was briefed by health officials on coronavirus before the meeting.

According to the latest official data, over 60,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,350 people. A total of 15 cases have been confirmed in Australia to date.