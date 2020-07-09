UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Extends Visas To Hong Kong Residents For 5 Years Amid China's New Law - Morrison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Australia Extends Visas to Hong Kong Residents for 5 years Amid China's New Law - Morrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Australia is extending visas for Hong Kong passport holders who are studying in the country or have recently graduated to stay for five years and is offering them a pathway to a permanent residency amid concerns over the autonomy of the region in light of China's new security law, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"We have agreed to adjust the policy settings to ensure that for skilled and graduate visa holders [from Hong Kong] we will be extending visas by five years from today, with the pathway to the permanent residency at the end of those five years," Morrison said at a press conference.

The country's new policy envisages extending visas for approximately 10,000 Hong Kong citizens studying or working in Australia. The prime minister also announced the suspension of the Australia-Hong Kong extradition treaty.

"In respect to our extradition agreement with Hong Kong, and so Australia today has taken steps to suspend our extradition agreement," Morrison said, adding that the authorities have notified Hong Kong and Beijing about the decision.

Canada and the United Kingdom have also previously suspended the extradition agreement with China's special administrative region.

China's new national security law, which entered into force on June 30, has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the UK to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

Both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom May June Visa From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

10 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

12 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

10 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.