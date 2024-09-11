Open Menu

Australia 'extremely Disappointed' With Indonesia Draw In World Cup Qualifier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Australia 'extremely disappointed' with Indonesia draw in World Cup qualifier

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Australia football head coach Graham Arnold said his side were "extremely disappointed" after their goal-drought continued into a second World Cup qualifier, this time leading to a 0-0 draw with Indonesia in Jakarta.

The Socceroos dominated in front of almost 80,000 fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday, but sit second-from-bottom of Group C with a single point from their opening two qualifying games.

Australia again failed to score following their shock 1-0 defeat at home to Bahrain last week in their opening qualifier.

The Socceroos had 19 shots against Indonesia and dominated possession to force 15 corners, but still could not hit the back of the net.

"It was a vastly improved performance, but we're extremely disappointed because how many chances do we create? How many chances do we give?" said an exasperated Arnold.

"It's been a common theme for over a year."

Arnold praised his team for dominating the game despite the hostile home crowd, but rued the result.

"The boys put in the effort.

They all admitted their performance wasn't good enough in the first game (against Bahrain)," he added.

Australia next face China in Adelaide, then Japan away in next month's qualifiers, but the Socceroos boss insisted there was no cause for concern.

"There are eight games to go, so it's not a disaster, but I have to go home and do a lot of thinking."

Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda had Australia's best chance of the game when he hit the post after half an hour.

"It was our game all along, we should have won it," said 18-year-old Irankunda.

"I hit it perfectly, I was just one centimetre away," he added of his near-miss.

"Obviously they gave us some trouble, but we kept our heads. One point is okay, but it would have been nice to have had three.

"We go again in the next round."

Portsmouth midfielder Sam Silvera said the Australian team was frustrated by their lack of finishing.

"We made a massive improvement from the other day, but again it just lacks that final quality to put it in the back of the net."

Related Topics

Football World Australia China Adelaide Nice Jakarta Portsmouth Indonesia Bahrain Japan Post All From Best Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

44 minutes ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

11 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

13 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

16 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

16 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

17 hours ago
realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

18 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

19 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

20 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World