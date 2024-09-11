Australia 'extremely disappointed' with Indonesia draw in World Cup qualifier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Australia football head coach Graham Arnold said his side were "extremely disappointed" after their goal-drought continued into a second World Cup qualifier, this time leading to a 0-0 draw with Indonesia in Jakarta.

The Socceroos dominated in front of almost 80,000 fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday, but sit second-from-bottom of Group C with a single point from their opening two qualifying games.

Australia again failed to score following their shock 1-0 defeat at home to Bahrain last week in their opening qualifier.

The Socceroos had 19 shots against Indonesia and dominated possession to force 15 corners, but still could not hit the back of the net.

"It was a vastly improved performance, but we're extremely disappointed because how many chances do we create? How many chances do we give?" said an exasperated Arnold.

"It's been a common theme for over a year."

Arnold praised his team for dominating the game despite the hostile home crowd, but rued the result.

"The boys put in the effort.

They all admitted their performance wasn't good enough in the first game (against Bahrain)," he added.

Australia next face China in Adelaide, then Japan away in next month's qualifiers, but the Socceroos boss insisted there was no cause for concern.

"There are eight games to go, so it's not a disaster, but I have to go home and do a lot of thinking."

Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda had Australia's best chance of the game when he hit the post after half an hour.

"It was our game all along, we should have won it," said 18-year-old Irankunda.

"I hit it perfectly, I was just one centimetre away," he added of his near-miss.

"Obviously they gave us some trouble, but we kept our heads. One point is okay, but it would have been nice to have had three.

"We go again in the next round."

Portsmouth midfielder Sam Silvera said the Australian team was frustrated by their lack of finishing.

"We made a massive improvement from the other day, but again it just lacks that final quality to put it in the back of the net."