Australia Eye Strong Start In Bid To Topple All Blacks
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Australia captain Harry Wilson on Friday demanded a strong start from his side this weekend in Wellington as the Wallabies hunt a rare away win over New Zealand.
The teams meet at Sky Stadium on Saturday with Australia upbeat after fighting back from a 21-0 deficit in Sydney a week ago to push the All Blacks to the brink in a nail-biting 31-28 loss.
The result meant New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup and Wilson said the Wallabies must hit the ground running to get revenge and end an eight-game losing streak against their arch-rivals.
"We have to start better. We can't be giving them a 21-0 lead, especially in New Zealand," Wilson told reporters.
"We took a lot of confidence from the second half of our last game and we really want to build on that."
In Sydney, the All Blacks ran in three converted tries in the opening quarter.
"We were quite passive early and we let New Zealand run on top of us, so we have to show some improvement there by winning the physicality in contact," added Wilson.
Australia drew 16-all with the All Blacks in 2020 when the teams last played in Wellington, and the Wallabies only victory at Sky Stadium was back in 2000.
"It's really exciting for us," Wilson said. "We haven't won over here in 20 years and we really want to be the team to do that."
Australia are without star winger Marika Koroibete, who is sidelined by a wrist injury, while scrum-half Nic White has been axed from the match-day squad.
White started last week, but was overlooked in favour of Jake Gordon with Tate McDermott the preferred replacement.
The hosts are under pressure to snap their Wellington hoodoo with New Zealand winless in their last five games in the capital dating back to 2018.
"It's a record that we are certainly not proud of and we want to turn that around," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett told reporters on Friday.
"We have to front up -- start well and finish strong."
Two-time world player of the year Beauden Barrett has been switched from full-back to fly-half at the expense of Damian McKenzie who drops to the All Blacks bench.
Veteran scrum-half TJ Perenara replaces Cortez Ratima, while Anton Lienert-Brown starts at inside centre for Jordie Barrett who is out with a knee injury.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
More Stories From World
-
Macron says Canada-EU trade pact 'a very good agreement'12 minutes ago
-
At UN rights council, Pakistan calls local polls in Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'22 minutes ago
-
'Misinformation megaphone': Musk stokes tension before US election22 minutes ago
-
Ailing New Zealand butterfly collector gives away life's work22 minutes ago
-
On remote Greek island, migratory birds offer climate clues32 minutes ago
-
Hardline French interior boss stirs controversy just days into job42 minutes ago
-
'Dangerous' duo Wirtz and Musiala highlight Bayern-Leverkusen showdown52 minutes ago
-
Macron, Trudeau pledge common front on economy, language52 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks rally more than 3% at open2 hours ago
-
Florida bracing for 'unsurvivable' Hurricane Helene2 hours ago
-
Scheffler-Kim spat spices 5-0 US rout to open Presidents Cup2 hours ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash2 hours ago