Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Australia will be battling an outbreak of Covid-19 and forecast wild weather in their bid to complete a clean sweep of the summer Test series when they face the West Indies in Brisbane on Thursday.

After taming Pakistan 3-0 in December and early January, the world Test champions thumped the West Indies by 10 wickets in Adelaide last week.

They are heavily favoured to again sweep past their under-strength opponents in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba, a format at which the Australians excel.

However, Covid has hit their camp with allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald the latest to come down with it on Wednesday.

They fell ill after batter Travis Head contracted the virus at the end of the first Test.

He has since tested negative and will play in Brisbane, with Green also set to take the field unless he feels too sick.

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test," cricket Australia said.

"It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."

The Australians may also have to contend with the after-effects of Cyclone Kirrily, which is expected to cross the North Queensland coast in the next few days.

While the weather is predicted to be fine Thursday, there are showers forecast for Friday and heavy rain from Saturday to Monday.

Australia head into the match as firm favourites, but they will be concerned with the output from their top six batters.

Only Head, with his superb 119 in the first innings in Adelaide, passed 50 runs.

However, the visitors will be even more worried after twice being bowled out for under 200.

They rely heavily on opening pair Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, with the next four batsmen having only eight caps between them.

The West Indies were, however, boosted by the performance of fast bowler Shamar Joseph who made an impressive Test debut in Adelaide, taking five wickets in the first innings and scoring valuable runs at number 11.

"He is a very confident young man and has shared a lot of information with me," veteran paceman Kemar Roach said. "He is destined to be good if he puts the work in."

Barring any more Covid setbacks, Australia will choose the same team, giving the experiment of Steve Smith as opener and Green at four another outing after an underwhelming performance from both men in the first Test.

Captain Pat Cummins said he expected Smith and number three Marnus Labuschagne to have a big impact this week.

"You see how hard they work in the nets and even the way they have gone about their innings they look like piling on a big 100 or 200 like we have seen them do in the past," he said.

"Smithy in particular last week looked really sharp up the top but just got a good ball. It feels like they are poised to have a big impact."