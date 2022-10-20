UrduPoint.com

Australia, Fiji Sign Status Of Forces Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Australia, Fiji Sign Status of Forces Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Fijian counterpart, Inia Seruiratu, stepped up military cooperation between the two nations on Thursday by signing the Status of Forces Agreement that provided a legal framework for the presence of one country's forces in the other.

"I am honoured to have signed the Status of Forces Agreement, which underlines the reciprocal nature and closeness of our partnership with Fiji. We share an interest in a peaceful, secure and resilient Pacific and need to work together to effectively respond to common security challenges - both traditional and non-traditional," Marles said at a joint press conference with Seruiratu.

The deal is expected to accelerate a closer working relationship between Australian and Fijian military, facilitate the process of building interoperability between the two countries and strengthen the region's ability to respond to security challenges, according to the Australian defense chief.

Seruiratu, in turn, said that the signing of the agreement "marks a new height of security cooperation" between Canberra and Suva.

"This Agreement reflects the increased cooperation between our forces to address traditional and non-traditional security threats including climate change, humanitarian crises and disaster," the Fijian defense minister added.

The deal also covers such issues as immigration and customs, arrangements for visiting forces to wear uniforms while in the other country, as well as criminal and civil jurisdiction over visiting military, according to the Australian Defence Ministry.

