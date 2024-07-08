Australia finalizes largest-ever athletics team for overseas Olympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Monday the addition of 55 track and field athletes to represent Australia in Paris 2024, bringing the total athletics squad to 75 members.

According to the AOC, this full squad is Australia's second-largest ever athletics team, only behind the one that competed in Sydney 2000, and it is the largest team sent to an overseas Games.

The 75 selected athletes include veterans Genevieve Gregson and Kathryn Mitchell, who will be competing in their fourth Games, 13 athletes in their third, 26 returning for a second Olympics, and 34 athletes poised for their Olympic debut.

"I am thrilled to announce the final 55 athletes for the Athletics team for Paris," said Australian Olympic team Chef de Mission Anna Meares. "This is a talented squad, with the total 75-strong team being the second-biggest Australian Olympic Athletics squad in our history."

"Today's announcement finalizes our Australian Olympic Team at 460 athletes - I am so excited for Australians to see this Team represent them with pride and determination in under three weeks' time," she added.

For the upcoming Paris Olympics, Australians will participate in 39 of the 48 athletics events.

Among the team are Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Ash Moloney and Kelsey Barber, pole vault world champion Nina Kennedy, and world championship medalists Kurtis Marschall and Mackenzie Little.

The AOC confirmed that Australia will appear in the heptathlon for the first time since Beijing 2008, featuring Olympic debutants Camryn Newton-Smith and Tori West.

The nation also boasts both a men's and a women's 4x100m relay squad, marking the first time that both have been part of an Australian Olympic team since Sydney 2000.

After a stellar year, which included winning a Diamond League title and helping the women's 4x100m qualify for Paris, Australia's national 100m record holder Torrie Lewis is gearing up for her Olympic debut in the 200m and 4x100m relay events.

"After having such an amazing year, getting the official selection is just a relief," the 19-year-old sprinter said. "I've always thought I could make an individual event, but actually getting the call is so exciting."

"Ever since watching the London 2012 Games, it's been something I've wanted to do, originally for gymnastics but now for running," Lewis said.

During the Paris Olympics, the Athletics competition will run from August 1 to 11, with Stade de France and other landmarks serving as the hosting venues.