Australia Finds Ship With Over 1,000 Prisoners Sunk By US During WWII - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Australia Finds Ship With Over 1,000 Prisoners Sunk by US During WWII - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The wreck of Japanese ship Montevideo Maru, which carried over 1,000 prisoners of war and was torpedoed by the US during World War II, has been found, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.

"At long last, the resting place of the lost souls of the Montevideo Maru has been found. Among the 1,060 prisoners on board were 850 Australian service members - their lives cut short," Albanese tweeted.

The Australian prime minister added that the effort behind the ship's discovery "speaks for the enduring truth of Australia's solemn national promise to always remember and honour those who served our country.

"

Media reported that the ship had been found in the South China Sea by a team led by not-for-profit Silentworld Foundation, deep-sea survey specialists from Fugro and supported by the Australian Defense Ministry.

Japanese ship Motevideo Maru sank on July 1, 1942 minutes after it was torpedoed by the US off the Philippines, leading to the death of over 1,000 prisoners of war from 14 countries, including to over 900 Australian servicemen and civilians. The shipwreck is considered to be one of Australia's worst maritime disasters in the country's history.

