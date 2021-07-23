UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Fines Firm $3.7Mln For Selling Clothes 'Shielding' Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Australia Fines Firm $3.7Mln for Selling Clothes 'Shielding' Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Australia's athletic apparel retailer Lorna Jane has been fined 5 million Australian Dollars ($3.7 million) for misleading the public over claims that its clothes allegedly prevent the transmission of viruses, including COVID-19, the competition and consumer commission (ACCC) said on Friday.

"The Federal Court has ordered Lorna Jane Pty Ltd (Lorna Jane), to pay $5 million in penalties for making false and misleading representations to consumers, and engaging in conduct liable to mislead the public, in connection with the promotion and supply of its 'LJ Shield Activewear,' the ACCC said in a press release.

The local manufacturer admitted that from July 2-23, 2020 ” during a surge in infections in Australia ” it made knowingly false statements that its anti-virus sportswear had been sprayed with a substance called LJ Shield, which "eliminated," "stopped the spread" and "protected wearers" against pathogens.

Advertisements on the firm's website, stores and on Instagram made the following claims ” "Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So" and "LJ SHIELD is a groundbreaking technology that makes transferal of all pathogens to your Activewear (and let's face it, the one we're all thinking about is Covid-19) impossible by eliminating the virus on contact with the fabric."

Last July, the company was fined by the Therapeutic Good Administration (TGA) for selling clothes allegedly protecting against the coronavirus. Back then, the TGA issued three infringement notices to Lorna Jane, with penalties totaling 39,960 Australian dollars. The notices are related to the firm's failure to register goods on the Australian register of therapeutic goods and seek TGA approval prior to making certain claims, as well as a breach of the advertising code.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Company Cure July 2020 All From Million Instagram Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

1 hour ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

17 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.