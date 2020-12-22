Australia Fines Windfarm Operator Over Role in Exacerbating 2016 Power Outage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A court in Southern Australia has issued a fine of one million Australian Dollars ($742,000) to a windfarm operator for not complying with official performance standards in the run-up to the September 2016 blackouts, media reported.

Nearly a million residents of the state were plunged into darkness for several days after the electric grid suffered mass outages when severe weather conditions damaged transmission lines in late September of that year.

According to The Guardian's Australia edition, the court issued the fine based on the finding of an investigation conducted in the aftermath of the costly blackout. The probe found that Tilt Renewables Limited, the farm's operators, had run their power stations with lower protection settings than mandated by the government.

The investigation, conducted by the official Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), found that the lowered protection settings had a knock-on effect when parts of the grid went offline. Adequate settings would have allowed the damage to remain localized and avoid the prolonged state-wide blackout, the newspaper reported.

The 2016 blackout led some politicians and commentators to hit out against overreliance on renewable energy, but the court ruling referred to the AEMO's findings that the tampered settings, and not the nature of renewable energy grids, was behind the blackout.