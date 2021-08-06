UrduPoint.com

Australia Further Restricts International Movement Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:42 PM

Australia Further Restricts International Movement Due to COVID-19 - Reports

Australians who live overseas will now be required to provide "compelling reasons" for returning to their place of residence after visiting as the country further toughens ban on international travel over the COVID-19 threat, the ABC reported on Friday, citing yet unpublished government regulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Australians who live overseas will now be required to provide "compelling reasons" for returning to their place of residence after visiting as the country further toughens ban on international travel over the COVID-19 threat, the ABC reported on Friday, citing yet unpublished government regulations.

The decision took many Australians by surprise, as expats fear they will not be allowed to enter their home country for a visit or, alternatively, be allowed to return to their country of residence, the news said.

Currently, Australians who can provide proof that they reside outside Australia are automatically exempted from the travel ban and can cross the border. However, under the new regulations, citizens will need to get a permission from the authorities in order to leave.

At the same time, the government did not specify which reasons for leaving are considered "compelling."

"We've seen too many instances where people have left the country only for in relatively short order to put their Names on the request list to come back into the country," Simon Birmingham, the country's Finance Minister, was quoted as saying by the ABC as he clarified the need for toughening the requirements.

He noted that short-term visits put additional pressure on Australia's healthcare system and limit the number of facilities able to accommodate the "returning Australians," according to the report.

There are currently thousands of Australians overseas waiting in line to return to Australia due to weekly quotas as they have to go through a two-week quarantine in a special facility upon arrival.

Related Topics

Australia Expats Visit Same Birmingham Border From Government

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

44 seconds ago
 National flags,historic buildings attract people, ..

National flags,historic buildings attract people, children ahead of Independence ..

46 seconds ago
 Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

7 minutes ago
 'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself ..

'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself into Olympic medal hunt

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

50 seconds ago
 SAPM calls on Governor Imran Ismail

SAPM calls on Governor Imran Ismail

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.