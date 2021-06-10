UrduPoint.com
Australia, Germany To Boost Cooperation In Indo-Pacific After Ministerial Talks - Canberra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:31 PM

Australia, Germany to Boost Cooperation in Indo-Pacific After Ministerial Talks - Canberra

Australia and Germany agreed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, after Thursday talks between foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, according to the Australian foreign minister's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Australia and Germany agreed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, after Thursday talks between foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, according to the Australian foreign minister's office.

"Ministers committed to intensifying their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including with like-minded partners, in support of an open, inclusive and resilient region. Ministers agreed that Germany's focus on implementation of its new 'Policy Guidelines for the Indo-Pacific' to step up its engagement provided a significant opportunity for strengthening cooperation in the region," the Australian foreign ministry said in a press release.

The latest 2+2 ministerial consultations outlined the importance of bilateral cooperation as well as international engagement in the region.

Ministers discussed the South China Sea, expressed their support for the Afghan government, as international troops are being pulled out, and gave overviews on Iran, North Korea, Russia and China in today's international affairs.

German interest to the region is reflected in "Policy Guidelines for the Indo-Pacific", which was issued in September, 2020. In the guidelines, it is stated that cooperation within the Indo-Pacific is in EU interests and Germany is determined to strengthen multilateralism, tackle climate change and strengthen 'peace, security and stability' in the Indo-Pacific.

