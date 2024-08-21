Australia Greenlights World's 'largest' Solar Hub
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Australia approved on Wednesday plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore, a project billed as the "largest solar precinct in the world"
Authorities announced environmental approvals for SunCable's US$24 billion project in Australia's remote north that is slated to power three million homes.
The project, which will include an array of panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore, is backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.
"It will be the largest solar precinct in the world -- and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy," said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
It is hoped that energy production will begin in 2030, providing four gigawatts of energy for domestic use.
Two more gigawatts would be sent to Singapore via undersea cable, supplying about 15 percent of the city-state's needs.
SunCable Australia's managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said the approval was "a landmark moment in the project's journey".
Numerous approval processes and other hurdles remain despite Wednesday's green light.
The project depends on sign-offs from Singapore's energy market authority, Indonesia's government and Australian Indigenous communities.
Singapore's energy market authority said in a statement it was in "discussions with Sun Cable on its proposal for electricity imports into Singapore" but did not provide further details.
Garnsworthy said: "SunCable will now focus its efforts on the next stage of planning to advance the project towards a final investment decision targeted by 2027."
