Australia Halts Border Reopening Over Omicron Fears: PM Scott Morrison

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."

