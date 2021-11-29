Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia on Monday halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, citing concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said reopening will not take place on December 1 as planned, calling the delay "a necessary and temporary decision."