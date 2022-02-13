UrduPoint.com

Australia Halts Embassy Work In Kiev Over Security Concerns - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Australia Halts Embassy Work in Kiev Over Security Concerns - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Australia is suspending operations of its embassy in Kiev and is moving diplomatic staff to a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid concerns over the security situation, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday.

"Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, the Government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Kyiv," Payne said in a statement.

The foreign minister added that Australia's ability to provide consular assistance to its citizens in Ukraine could become limited.

"We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv," Payne specified, adding that Australians are being advised to leave Ukraine immediately as "security conditions could change at short notice."

On Saturday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the Canadian embassy in Kiev was suspending operations and that a temporary office was going to assist Canadians in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Canadians were advised to leave Ukraine and avoid all travel to the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible. Similar advisories were issued by other countries, including New Zealand, Belgium and Finland.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Related Topics

NATO Foreign Office Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia German Same Kiev Belgium Finland Border Sunday All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

32 minutes ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

32 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

32 minutes ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

32 minutes ago
 Global food industry leaders will examine latest t ..

Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food f ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>