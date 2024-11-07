Open Menu

Australia Has 'confidence' AUKUS Deal Survives Under Trump

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Australia has 'confidence' AUKUS deal survives under Trump

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Australia's top diplomat said Thursday she had a "great deal of confidence" that Donald Trump's reelection will not sink a defence pact designed to underpin her country's security.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong insisted the multi-billion-dollar AUKUS pact had bipartisan support and that both countries were eager to see a "stable" and "peaceful" Asia-Pacific region.

The 2021 pact binds the United States, Britain and Australia, facilitating the transfer of sensitive nuclear, missile and other defence technology.

"We've been engaging with both sides of politics in the US for a very long time about this project," Wong told Australian media.

"We're very pleased to see both the progress we've made with the support from Republicans and Democrats alike."

Under the deal, Australia will acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and long-range missiles, a response to Chinese military ambitions in the Pacific region.

Some fear Trump could jettison or try to rewrite the pact, returning to his "America first" style of foreign policy.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi warned in a visit to Australia in April that AUKUS raised "serious nuclear proliferation risks", claiming it ran counter to a South Pacific treaty banning nuclear weapons in the region.

Related Topics

Technology Australia China Nuclear Visit Trump Progress United States Turkish Lira April Democrats Media From Top

Recent Stories

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

24 minutes ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

14 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

14 hours ago
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

14 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

14 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

14 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

14 hours ago

More Stories From World