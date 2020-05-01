UrduPoint.com
Australia Has No Evidence Of Coronavirus Coming From China's Wuhan Lab - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dissociated himself from an allegation voiced by US President Donald Trump that the coronavirus, which caused the ongoing global pandemic, could have been developed by China in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan, saying on Friday that Canberra had no evidence to prove that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dissociated himself from an allegation voiced by US President Donald Trump that the coronavirus, which caused the ongoing global pandemic, could have been developed by China in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan, saying on Friday that Canberra had no evidence to prove that.

On Thursday, Trump claimed he had seen evidence proving that the virus was likely developed in the laboratory in Wuhan, a Chinese city in the Hubei province from where the first reports of an abnormal respiratory disease came last December.

"What we have before us does not suggest that [the Wuhan laboratory] is the likely source. There is nothing we have that would indicate that was the likely source, though you cannot rule anything out in these environments," Morrison said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, when asked by a journalist to comment on Trump's allegations.

Trump has repeatedly claimed, albeit with no evidence provided, that the virus that caused the entire world to lock down and killed tens of thousands of people had in fact slipped out of a lab in Wuhan, either accidentally or deliberately. The US president has threatened China with consequences if its responsibility for unleashing the virus gets proven.

China has so far consistently denied the accusations, stressing the transparency and responsibility of its policies throughout the outbreak.

