Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australia will open its borders to foreigners in 2022, as it is currently giving priority to its citizens and residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Australia will open its borders to foreigners in 2022, as it is currently giving priority to its citizens and residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

"We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year," Morrison was quoted as saying by Australia's Channel Seven broadcaster.

At the same time, the prime minister said that the government's current efforts have been focused on returning Australians stranded abroad due to the pandemic. Starting next month, they will be able to return to Australia if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay in quarantine, Morrison noted.

"The next priorities are skilled migrants that are very important for the country and who are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies," the prime minister added.

Currently, borders are closed even between Australian states due to lockdowns. Morrison announced last week that domestic restrictions will be lifted once 80% of the population is vaccinated.

However, Australia's national airline Qantas warned that international travel will not be the same as it was two years ago. Qantas director Alan Joyce claimed that vaccine passports will become a necessity, and passengers arriving in Australia will need to undergo up to four COVID-19 tests, including one before departure and two more during quarantine, the news said.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Australia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at 115,800, with 1,357 deaths. Over 50% of Australians over 16 years old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the country's government hopes to vaccinate up to 80% before Christmas.