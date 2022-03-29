UrduPoint.com

Australia Imposed Sanctions On 39 Russians It Considers Linked To Magnitsky Case - Payne

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Australia has imposed sanctions on and banned the entry of 39 Russians it considers linked to the Magnitsky case, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

"In this first tranche, the Government will honor Mr Magnitsky and all who defend the rule of law, with targeted sanctions and travel bans against 14 Russian individuals responsible for the serious corruption that he exposed and a further 25 Russian perpetrators and accomplices of his abuse and death," Payne said in a statement.

"These individuals will be subject to targeted financial sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans," she said.

>