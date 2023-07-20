Australia Imposes Sanctions Against 35 Russian Entities, 10 Russian, Belarusian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Australian authorities have imposed new sanctions against 10 citizens from Russia and Belarus and 35 Russian entities in defense, technology and energy sectors, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.

"Today Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on 35 entities in Russia's defence, technology and energy sectors, and 10 individuals, including Russian Ministers and senior officials, and senior military personnel in Belarus," Wong said in a statement.

Sanctions are designed to "have maximum impact on those individuals and entities who play a role in directly or indirectly supporting" Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the statement read.

The restrictions have been introduced, in particular, against Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, as well as senior Belarusian military officials.

The sanctions list also includes major Russian defense companies, the country's largest military helicopter manufacturer and its chief, Wong said.

Moreover, the new restrictions target Russian entities involved in nuclear energy and the extraction of Arctic resources, the top Australian diplomat said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.