Australia Includes Nuclear Submarines In Country's Top Defense Priorities - Document

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Australia Includes Nuclear Submarines in Country's Top Defense Priorities - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Australian government called the investments in nuclear-powered submarines via the AUKUS partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom a top priority for the country's defense capabilities in a new Defense Strategic Review published on Monday.

The strategic document adopted by the government outlines six priority areas for "immediate actions" so as to strengthen Australia's national security.

"The Government's immediate actions to reprioritise Defence's capabilities in line with the Review's recommendations include: investing in conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS partnership; developing the ADF's (Australian Defense Force) ability to precisely strike targets at longer range and manufacture munitions in Australia," the document read.

Improving the ability of the country's armed forces to operate from their northern bases, deepening Australia's diplomatic and defense partnership with "key partners" in the Indo-Pacific and investing in the growth of a high-skilled defense workforce are among other priorities listed in the strategic review.

In the document, the government stated that it considered US B-21 strategic stealth bomber not a "suitable option" for buying given new circumstances and defense priorities.

"In light of our strategic circumstances and the approach to Defence strategy and capability development outlined in this Review, we do not consider the B-21 to be a suitable option for consideration for acquisition," the review said.

Last year, experts from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute urged the government to allocate around $16-19 billion to acquire B-21 bombers from the US. As many as 12 bombers of that type could be delivered to Australia by 2032-2033 if the government greenlighted the deal. 

Australia United Kingdom United States From Government Top Billion

