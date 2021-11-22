UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Australia Inks AUKUS Deal to Exchange Information on Nuclear Subs - Defense Minister

Australia has signed an agreement on nuclear submarine technology exchange with the United States and the United Kingdom under the framework of the AUKUS defense partnership, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Australia has signed an agreement on nuclear submarine technology exchange with the United States and the United Kingdom under the framework of the AUKUS defense partnership, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Monday.

"This morning I met with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d'Affaires Michael Goldman to sign the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement. This Agreement formalises Australian access to highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology," Dutton tweeted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison lauded the deal at a press conference earlier in the day.

"The Agreement will provide a mechanism for Australian personnel to access invaluable training and education from our US and UK counterparts, necessary for learning how to safely and effectively build, operate and support nuclear-powered submarines," Morrison said, as quoted by his website.

In mid-September, the US, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the new trilateral defense partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

