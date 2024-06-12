Open Menu

Australia Into Super Eights With Nine-wicket Crushing Of Namibia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Australia into Super Eights with nine-wicket crushing of Namibia

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Australia marched into the Super Eights phase of the T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket demolition of Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

Adam Zampa led the rout with figures of 4-12 as the outclassed Namibians were bundled out for just 72 off 17 overs.

Australia then sped to their target in just 5.4 overs for the loss of one wicket, Travis Head finishing unbeaten on 34 and captain Mitchell Marsh striking the winning boundary to be 18 not out.

Put in to bat in breezy, drizzly conditions, Namibia was first strangled by the 2021 champions' efficiency with their new-ball bowlers and some safe catching.

Zampa then took over, the leg-spinner ripping through the lower half of the Africans' batting line-up.

His fourth wicket came off the last ball of his four-over spell when he bowled Bernard Scholtz for a duck to become the first Australian man to reach the milestone of 100 T20 International wickets.

Related Topics

T20 World Australia Man Mitchell Namibia Travis Head Adam Zampa

Recent Stories

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

14 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

17 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

18 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

19 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

19 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

19 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From World