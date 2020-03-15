UrduPoint.com
Australia Introduces 14-Day Self-Isolation For International Arrivals - Prime Minister

Australia Introduces 14-Day Self-Isolation for International Arrivals - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Australia has introduced tighter travel restrictions, including self-isolation for 14 days for those coming to the country from abroad, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

Canberra has toughened measures to combat the disease in line with New Zealand, which also introduced new travel restrictions and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all those arriving in the country on Saturday.

"We will impose a universal compulsory self isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia from midnight tonight ... All people coming to Australia will be required, I stress, to self isolate for 14 days.

This is very important," Morrison said, as quoted by the Weekend Australian newspaper, adding that ignoring the measure would be a criminal offense.

The minister also announced more "aggressive" social distancing measures, including a ban on all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people and handshakes, as well as an entry ban for all cruise ships arriving in the country from foreign ports for the next 30 days.

Morrison added that schools across the country would not be closed amid the pandemic, as the measure "could actually make the situation worse, not better."

So far, Australia has confirmed 249 cases of the disease and three fatalities.

