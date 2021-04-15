UrduPoint.com
Australia Investigates Death Of Woman After COVID Vaccine Shot - Health Ministry

Australia Investigates Death of Woman After COVID Vaccine Shot - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Australia's Federal authorities are investigating the death of a woman who developed blood clots presumably after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the country's department of health reported on Thursday.

"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and New South Wales Health authorities are investigating a death in NSW, as part of this process the TGA is seeking further clinical information including clinical test results from the New South Wales Health Department," the official statement reads.

According to the authorities, the link between vaccination and the reported death has not been established yet, but the investigations are underway. Information on the vaccine's manufacturer has not been disclosed.

The department of health stressed that the blood clotting disorders developed by patients after receiving a shot of AstraZeneca are very rare and differ from common blood clots.

The so-called "thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome" (TTS) has been reportedly confirmed in only two cases out of over 700,000 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Australia.

Following the recommendation of the US food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to temporarily halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clotting side effects, the Australian government made the decision not to purchase Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The country's drug regulator, later followed by the government, also recommended citizens to vaccinate with Pfizer instead of AstraZeneca amid rising safety concerns.

