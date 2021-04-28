UrduPoint.com
Australia Invests About $580 Million To Upgrade 4 Northern Military Bases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Australia will invest around 747 million Australian Dollars ($578.6 million) into the modernization of four military bases in its Northern Territory, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"The Morrison Government will invest $747 million to upgrade four key training areas and ranges in the Northern Territory to enable the Australian Defence Force to conduct simulated training exercises and remain battle ready," the statement said.

Improving the ranges includes conducting military exercises in accordance with different scenarios as well as close cooperation with the United States and neighboring Indo-Pacific countries, the statement explained.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the statement that the investments are only a part of the ten-year project on modernizing and developing defense infrastructure in the region, which costs about 8 billion Australian dollars.

According to him, the investments will increase the number of workplaces at the local level by signing contracts with local enterprises.

The statement said that construction works would start in the second half of 2021 and finish by mid-2026 if approved by the parliament.

