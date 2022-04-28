UrduPoint.com

Australia Issued Over 7,000 Visas To Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Australia Issued Over 7,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Australia has issued over 7,000 visas to Ukrainian nationals since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Australian media reported on Thursday, citing the interior ministry.

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs told the Australian Associated Press that visa applications from Ukrainian nationals are being processed as a priority, "particularly for those with a connection to Australia."

Over 3,000 of the visas granted are temporary, remaining in effect for three years and allowing Ukrainians to work, study, and receive medical help in Australia, according to the report.

Hundreds of Ukrainians were granted Australian visas after they had already left Ukraine, according to the report.

Australia was among the countries that has been supporting Ukraine since the start of hostilities. Earlier in April, the Australian government pledged to send Ukraine more military aid, including over 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles and $19.8 million in anti-armor weapons and equipment.

Australia has also reportedly agreed to a request of the United States to send Ukraine six M777 towed howitzers and ammunition worth $26.7 million, as well as with humanitarian aid worth $46.6 million.

