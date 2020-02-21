Australia Issues 42 Arrest Warrants for Nationals in Syria Suspected of IS Links - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Australian Federal Police has obtained 42 arrest warrants for its citizens accused of supporting the Islamic State (IS or ISIS, banned in Russia) in Syria, including women from the Al-Hawl camp, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday

According to the newspaper, 19 women and 47 children are being held in a camp for the families of ISIS fighters in the Al-Hawl province.

Some of the women are likely to be charged with supporting or joining a terrorist group, as well as traveling to a conflict zone.

There are currently efforts by their relatives and human rights groups to force the Australian authorities to allow them to return.

Nevertheless, some, including the home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, claim that these women present a security risk and, therefore, cannot be allowed to back in Australia.