Australia Issues Ban on All Travel to China Over Coronavirus Crisis - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Australian Federal government has issued a travel ban, denying entry to all the travelers who have departed from or transited through mainland China starting February 1 amid the spread of a new coronavirus strain, of which 12 cases have been confirmed in Australia alone, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday.

The ban excludes Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, as well as aircrews who have been using personal protective equipment.

"As of today [Saturday], all travelers arriving out of mainland China (not just Hubei Province) be asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they leave mainland China," Morrison read out a statement on novel coronavirus from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

The AHPPC has also raised its advice level, recommending to increase travel advisory to level four, which is a complete ban on travel to all of mainland China.

"In addition to that, there'll be advanced screening and reception arrangements put into place at the major airports to facilitate identifying and providing this information and ensuring the appropriate precautions are being put in place," the Australian prime minister told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Australia's largest airline Qantas said it would suspend regular flights from Sydney to Beijing and Shanghai from February 9 to March 29.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, while 242 people have recovered. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.