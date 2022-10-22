UrduPoint.com

Australia, Japan Agree To Enhance Security, Defense Cooperation - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Australia, Japan Agree to Enhance Security, Defense Cooperation - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Australia and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.

"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and I signed the declaration today in Perth, reflecting the strong and growing Special Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Together we are accelerating efforts to realise a stable, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Albanese said in a tweet.

The declaration will determine the development of relations between the two countries in the field of defense and security for the next 10 years. Special attention is paid to strengthening partnerships in such areas as cybersecurity and outer space, as well as enhancing counterstrike capabilities and interoperability.

The counterparts also agreed to reaffirm the vital Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Kishida also intends to discuss issues related to ensuring the stability of energy supplies against the background of rising prices and China's growing activities. The parties will discuss issues of cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

Kishida's visit to Australia will last until October 23. Albanese has already visited Japan twice: the first time - immediately after his election in May this year to participate in the Quad summit, and the second time when he came to the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Kishida was going to visit Australia in January of this year, but the epidemiological situation in the country due to the coronavirus disrupted these plans.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia China Visit Perth Japan January May September October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

33 minutes ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

42 minutes ago
 Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imra ..

Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zeal ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

3 hours ago
 FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.